'Justice for Sarah Halimi' projected on French Consulate Building in NY Dov and Shani Hikind went to the French Consulate last night to project images of Sarah Halimi onto the building. "Even if they ignore our cries, they cannot evade responsibility or shame for perpetuating injustice". Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Screenshot 'Justice for Sarah Halimi' on French Consulate Building in NY



