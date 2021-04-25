Report: Netanyahu offered Gantz to serve as PM first

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz about the possibility of forming a new government, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.

According to the report, the two spoke over the phone about a new rotational arrangement, with Gantz serving as prime minister for the first year of a four-year term.

After his year as premier, Gantz would rotate out, with Netanyahu serving two years as prime minister, before rotating out and Gantz rotating back in for the fourth and final year.

Under the arrangement, Gantz would retain the Defense Ministry portfolio during the entire term.

The report said that Gantz was hesitant to accept, but did not reject the offer outright.

“I don’t see it being feasible,” Gantz is quoted as saying.