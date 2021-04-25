Israeli government set to loosen COVID restrictions

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) announced Sunday plans to further reduce restrictions on public activity imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on public gatherings in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Edelstein said he would bring the proposed reductions to the government for approval in the near future, with the plans to go into effect starting next week, on May 6th – assuming that the positive trend in coronavirus infection rates continues.

Under the proposal, limits on the number of people permitted at public gatherings – including sporting events and cultural events – will be eliminated entirely at venues which require ‘green passports’ – that is, either proof of full vaccination, certificates of recovery, or a valid negative COVID test.

Outdoor gatherings which do not operate under the green passport system will be limited to 500 people, while indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people under the new rules.

Furthermore, limits on public transportation will be lifted entirely.

Gyms, indoor swimming pools, and other similar venues will now be allowed to operate under the ‘purple tag’ system, which does not require green passports. Thus far, these venues have been limited to using the green passport system, barring entry to customers who lack one of three kinds of acceptable documents.