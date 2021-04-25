'Halimi's murder was a crime against France, not just the Jews'

MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) met with the French Ambassador to Israel, Éric Danon, Sunday afternoon, as protesters gathered around the world to protest the French high court’s ruling not to try the murderer of an elderly French Jewish woman.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Paris, London, New York, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem Sunday afternoon, castigating the decision by the French high court to uphold a lower court’s ruling that the murderer of Sarah Halimi cannot be put on trial.

In its decision earlier this month, the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld rulings by lower tribunals that Kobili Traore cannot stand trial in the 2017 killing of Sarah Halimi because he was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

Moatti took part in a solidarity protest Sunday calling for Traore to be put on trial for the murder of Sarah Halimi, meeting with Danon immediately after her appearance at the rally.

Ambassador Danon spoke with Moatti about French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to amend the law relating to criminal liability for those under the influence of drugs.

“First and foremost, I came to support the family of Sarah Halimi, who was murdered so brutally, only because she was Jewish,” said Moatti.

“France has often shown that it finds anti-Semitic hatred unacceptable. It is a crime against France, not just against the Jewish community.”