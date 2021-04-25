'Death to Netanyahu': Samaria man accused of calling for PM's murder

An Israeli man from Samaria has been charged with three counts of incitement after he called for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ofer Coleman, a 57-year-old resident of the town of Alfei Menashe in western Samaria, was charged Sunday with three counts of incitement to violence over a series of social media posts he made in the summer of 2020 in which he called Netanyahu the “enemy” of Israel and expressed support for the prime minister’s assassination, citing in part Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the prime minister’s now suspended plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

According to the incitement filed Sunday, Coleman wrote in one post: “The oppressor, Bibi, is once again toying with us, inventing a ‘second wave’ and sending us back home, and he will quietly carry out annexation.”

“Bibi Netanyahu is the worst of our enemies! His judgment is death!”

In a separate post, Coleman wrote: “Once again they are trying to frighten us.”

“Even if there would be three times as many seriously ill patients, there are enough [breathing] machines for them. But why not just force us down to our knees? It is so much easier to control us this way…death to Bibi Netanyahu!”

The indictment against Coleman was filed by the state prosecutor’s cyber crime’s division, which received clearance for the charge sheet from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.