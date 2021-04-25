Live: Demonstrations against court decision in Sarah Halimi case

I24NEWS correspondents reports from the heart of the demonstrations in Paris, London, New York, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, among worldwide demonstrations over the decision not to try the killer of Sarah Halimi.



I24NEWS will broadcast special coverage of worldwide demonstrations sparked by a French court's decision not to try the killer of Sarah Halimi, who was murdered three years ago.

A French Court decided last week not to try her killer, Kabili Troare, for murder, after finding he had acted while under the influence of drugs. The court accepted his claim that he was not responsible for his actions.

After this decision by the Court of Cassation, protests were organized to take place simultaneously around the world.