Chief of Staff: IDF preparing for Gaza escalation

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi held an operational assessment of the situation at the Gaza Division headquarters Sunday following the launching of dozens of rockets at Israel from Gaza.

In addition, the Chief of Staff met with the heads of the local authorities to discuss the latest developments.

Among other things, the Chief of Staff told the heads of the authorities: "I would like to express to you my great appreciation for the leadership and resilience shown by the heads of the councils and the residents."

"In recent days, we have been dealing with incidents of violence in the Palestinian arena in several sectors and are working to restore stability and calm to the southern communities. At the same time, we are fully preparing for the possibility of escalation or expansion of hostilities and are preparing for it," Kochavi added.