Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies from COVID

Israeli and international fashion designer Alber Elbaz passed away last night at his home in Paris after contracting the coronavirus.

Elbaz, 59 was primarily known for reviving the French Lanvin brand between 2001-2015.

Albert Elbaz was born in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1961, and immigrated to Israel with his family when he was 8. The family lived in a residential apartment in Holon, where he spent his childhood and adolescence.

After successfully completing his military service, Elbaz studied fashion design at Shenkar College of Engineering, Design, and Art and became the school's most famous graduate.

In 1985, with the support of his mother, he emigrated to New York to develop his fashion career, and in the second half of the 90s moved to Paris where he worked in the world's leading fashion houses.

In 2005, Elbaz received the International Fashion Designer of the Year Award from the United States Fashion Designers Council. In 2007, Time magazine chose Elbaz as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the same year he was awarded the French Legion of Honor.