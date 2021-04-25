Efrat Mayor: 'The Present' more dangerous than Arab violence

The anti-Jewish violence in and around Jerusalem and the firing of dozens of missiles from Gaza will not cause as much damage as the Oscar-nominated film 'The Present,' according to Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi.

The film depicts a Palestinian Arab man who attempts to buy a refrigerator for his wife but faces difficulties and abuse ay Israeli checkpoints.

"It doesn't take much to understand what such a film does to Israel overseas," says Revivi, adding, "The reality is much different from what the film is trying to present."

"There is no Palestinian today who cannot move freely from Ramallah to Jenin. There is no Palestinian today who cannot move from Hebron to Bethlehem. None of them in the current reality will have to cross a checkpoint. It is doubtful if they will meet soldiers at all. This reality of almost zero barriers within Judea and Samaria is reflected even in the tables of B'Tselem and others," he says.

Revivi says that Israelis must present the truth in their own videos and posts. "We are not in a place where we can afford to give up another piece of the erosion of Israel's legitimacy. In Gush Etzion, Palestinians and Jews are shopping together in Rami Levy, traveling together on the same roads ... We can undermine those who try to describe a false reality in order to harm Israel. We have the facts on our side to prevent further damage."