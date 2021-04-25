Heder principal, counselor Rabbi Aharon Rotenberg passes away

Rabbi Aharon Rotenberg, one of the leading figures among the Biala Hasidim in Jerusalem, passed away on Friday night. He was 56 at the time of his passing.

The deceased served for many years as an educational counselor and many would seek out his advice. At the same time, he managed the Nahamat Zion heder in Jerusalem.

On Friday night he unexpectedly collapsed in his homoe. Emergency teams who were called to his home began rescue operations but sadly, to the sorrow of his family and friends, he ultimately passed away.

He leaves behind sons and daughters who follow in his ways.