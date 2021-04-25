J'lem police commander: No doubt that this Ramadan is different from previous years

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman addressed this morning, Sunday, the wave of riots in Jerusalem, and the challenge it poses to the police.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Turgeman noted that the challenge is intensifying in light of the fact that this is the period of Ramadan. "There is no doubt that this Ramadan is different from previous years."

"We are working to enable the prayers, but unfortunately, with no connection to Ramadan, hundreds of young people are working for one goal - to create riots and clash with the police," he added.

"We will work to deal with the violations. We have significantly expanded the activity, we will make sure that the month of Ramadan is held in an orderly manner," the district commander added.

Later in the interview, Turgeman ruled out the idea of symmetry that political officials had suggested between violent events that came from the Arab side and events that came from the Jewish side.

"There is no symmetry. Most of the attacks are carried out by Muslims," ​​the district commander stated emphatically.