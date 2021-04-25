Report: 'Change camp' agrees on distribution of ministerial portfolios

Shortly before the start of Shabbat, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett announced that he had started talks in an attempt to "establish a national unity government."

Bennett, according to a report on Channel 12 News on Saturday night, is trying to end the negotiations as early as this week and present the President, at the end of Netanyahu's mandate for the formation of a government, with a ready-made government. In addition, Bennett is interested in adding some members from the Likud and even from the haredi parties to the government.

According to the agreement reached so far, Bennett will serve as Prime Minister, Yair Lapid as Prime Minister in a rotation and as Foreign Minister, Benny Gantz will continue as Defense Minister, Gideon Sa'ar will be appointed Justice Minister but is also a candidate for Defense Minister, and Avigdor Liberman will receive the finance portfolio.

The report said that the “camp of change” thought of giving Merav Michaeli the interior portfolio, but encountered a resolute refusal by Ayelet Shaked, who opposed the transfer of the portfolio to the Labor Party, as the Ministry of the Interior is an ideological portfolio and as such, she believes it should remain with the right.

Another controversy also concerns the education portfolio, which the right demands be given to Yifat Shasha Biton, while the left would be happy to see Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz serve as Education Minister. Another controversy is over the Immigration Absorption portfolio, in which Yisrael Beytenu is interested, while Blue and White would like to see Pnina Tamano-Shata in the role.

One of the first plans of the change government, if established, is to pass a biennial budget.