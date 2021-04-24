Arab protesters: 'Let the whole world burn'

Hundreds of residents of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel on Saturday afternoon held a protest in support of the Arabs living in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

Footage from the protest shows hundreds of Umm al-Fahm residents walking on the road and flying Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags.

The Palestine Liberation Organization has been recognized as a terror group by the US.

As they walked, the protesters also called out slogans such as, "From Sheikh Jarrah to Umm al-Fahm, we send our blessings," and "Let the whole world burn."

Meanwhile, 200 police officers have been stationed around Jerusalem's Damascus Gate area in preparation for another tense night and ahead of the Tarawih prayer ceremony scheduled to be held near the Gate, with hundreds of participants.

On Saturday night, Arabs gathered near Damascus Gate threw rocks and objects at nearby police officers.