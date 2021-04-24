Watch: Jew attacked by Arabs in Jerusalem

New footage published Saturday morning on Arab networks shows Arab youths violently attacking a Jewish man in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood of Jerusalem.

As he attacked the Jew, the Arabs yelled out, "He's a Jew, he's a Jew!"

On Friday night, dozens of Arabs threw stones and other objects at police officers, following the Friday prayers on the Temple Mount. The rioters damaged squad cars and fired fireworks at police forces in the area.

One driver reported that stones were thrown at him as he drove in an Arab neighborhood in the city.

Video clips published on social media showed Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque calling, "With spirit and with blood, we will redeem you, Al-Aqsa."