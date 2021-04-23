Tony Blair's security guard suspected of threatening his driver

Police are investigating a suspicion that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's personal security guard threatened another staff member with a weapon during Blair’s visit to Israel five days ago, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the driver of Blair’s security team with the Tel Aviv District of the Israel Police, Blair’s personal security guard pulled out his gun near the Kirya base and threatened the driver, because, he claimed, the driver had photographed him at dinner the day before without his knowledge.

The security guard, an Israeli who has in the past served in the Shin Bet unit in charge of securing VIPs, was hired by Blair's staff to provide him with security during his visit to Israel. The security guard has been questioned and was brought for a confrontation with the complainant. The investigation continues.

The Israel Police said in response that "upon receiving the complaint, an investigation was opened. Naturally, we do not provide details about ongoing investigations. We will continue to investigate the case professionally and thoroughly in order to find out the truth."

