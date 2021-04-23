George W. Bush wrote-in Condoleezza Rice on 2020 election ballot

Former President George W. Bush told People magazine that Condoleezza Rice, who was his administration’s Secretary of State, was his write-in choice for president on his 2020 election ballot.

Bush said that Rice came in ahead of fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump and eventual Democratic winner, Joe Biden.

Bush told the magazine that he jokingly told Rice about his intention in November.

"She knows it. But she told me she would refuse to accept the office," Bush said.



Bush recently made headlines when he said in an NBC interview that the Republican Party of today isn’t his “vision.”



He called it “isolationist, protectionist, and, to a certain extent, nativist.”



When asked if the party’s direction disappointed him, he replied, “Well, that’s not exactly my vision, but you know what, I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture. So, just a simple painter.”



Bush, who was president from 2001 to 2009, clarified those remarks in the People interview, stating that he doesn’t feel the whole Republican Party is that way.



"Really what I should have said — there's loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists, and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president," Bush said.