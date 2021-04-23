Cambridge man who posted about killing Jews found guilty of terror-related charge

A Cambridge graduate on trial for neo-Nazi terror activity, who UK media reported was known as a “charming young man” by his peers, has been convicted of possessing a bomb-making manual called the “Anarchist’s Cookbook,” according to the Jewish Chronicle.

A source told the Jewish Chronicle that 24-year old Oliver Bel, a math major at Pembroke College, was “pretty charming to everyone and his more radical views are not things you would necessarily pick up if you met him socially.”

Bel was in court facing accusations that he posted violent and anti-Semitic rants on social media, including saying that Jews should be “exterminated” and that he wanted to “kill them all.” He was also charged with possessing a bomb-making manual.

He was found guilty of possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Counter Terrorism Unit in Cambridge was tipped of about Bel’s online activity by his tutor who contacted them about anti-Semitic statements the student had been posting.

During the trial, jurors heard, among other evidence, that Bel posted on Facebook, “I just want to go on a killing spree.”