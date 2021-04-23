The Holiness of Being Connected to This World

This week’s double Torah portions of Acharei Mot – Kedoshim features G-d’s calling to Israel, ‘You shall be holy, for I, Hashem your G-d, am holy’ (Lev. 19).

What does that mean? How can people be holy in this world, and what is a life of holiness? Is this elusive concept a mystical idea, or can it be translated into everyday, practical terms?

Listen to Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman’s fascinating conversation about revealing the G-dliness in every area of our lives, in this week’s inspiring Jerusalem Lights podcast.