Rabbi Yisrael Goldberg of the Rehavia Chabad synagogue visited Arutz Sheva's studio to discuss a recent attempt to attack worshippers at his synagogue with pepper spray.

"I noticed the handle of our door was wet," he recalls. "At the time, I thought nothing of it, and put on my Tallit and Tefillin as I always do. A moment later, as I touched my eye, and I felt like my face had turned to fire."

Security cameras on the synagogue captured the dastardly deed in progress: a shadowy figure approaches the door and uses a small can of pepper spray to lay the chemical trap. Although they took no action at the time, Rabbi Goldberg is far from ready to let the matter go.

"We are reaching out to everyone," he says determinedly. "All our friends, all our supporters, everyone listening, to try and find the culprit and tell them to stop perpetrating these evil acts."

In addition to networking, the congregation has decided on another, more dramatic step to take against the attack: they have decided to write and dedicate a new Torah. Rabbi Goldberg has named it, with tongue in cheek, the Sefer Torah for a Safer Rehavia.

"There is nothing more unifying than the Torah, for any Jew, anywhere. We invite everyone to take part, to dedicate a word or even a letter, and join us in writing this Torah right in front of the door that was sprayed."

Rabbi Goldberg says that this is overreacting, and it is supposed to be. "Ordinary people might want to simply combat the evil, and we do need to do that, but we at Chabad also want to do something bigger and better, to make so much light against even this amount of darkness."

He says that Chabad has work to do, even in Israel's heart. "With all of my tremendous respect for my colleagues around the world, there is something very special about being able to bring Judaism to an Israeli city like Jerusalem."

This year's Lag B'Omer celebrations are planned with a similar motif in mind. "We have seen so many demonstrations, this year, before Shabbat and after. By Divine Providence, Lag B'Omer falls out on a Friday; we are using the opportunity to bring as much light as we can to the world, specifically where there is so much negativity."

Rabbi Goldberg ends with an anecdote of his experience with a demonstration, when several political activists down the road from him asked if he would demonstrate with them. "I told them, I am demonstrating, 24/7, that Chabad does not allow an ounce of hatred in this world."