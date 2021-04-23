What does it actually mean to be holy?

This week the Parsha begins with one of our biggest mission statement as a nation - Be Holy!

When we think about holy people, we usually think of people that are very spiritual, people that are disconnected from this world.

But actually, looking when we read our Parsha, the Mitzvot that the Torah brings after the opening statement of "Be Holy", are the exact opposite. They're the more social, materialistic and even technical Mitzvot.

Why are these the Mitzvot the Torah teaches us now? How do these Mitzvot lead us to being holy??