Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish teen charged with breaking into Capitol

The FBI has charged a 19-year-old Brooklyn man for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th protests in Washington DC.

Dovid Schwartzberg confessed to breaking into the building along with the pro-Trump mob and recording several videos. A tipster informed the FBI after security cameras and social media video captured images of Schwartzberg, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap, inside the Capitol building.

He turned himself into the FBI in New York on Tuesday and was released on bail.

Schwartzberg told FBI agents that he “wanted to be where the action was” and willingly entered the building on the day that Congress was meeting to affirm the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges include violent entry, disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building.

Other New Yorkers arrested for their participation in the demonstration include the pelt-wearing son of a Jewish state Supreme Court justice.