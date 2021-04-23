VIP card of governor of Jenin revoked

The head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, has revoked the entry permit to Israel from the governor of Jenin, Akram Rajoub, with the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) reported on Thursday the decision to deprive the governor of his VIP status was made after Rajoub used the entry permit to visit terrorist Rushdi Hamdan Abu Mukh, who murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984, and present him with a certificate of appreciation.

The governor had taken advantage of the permanent permit granted to him by COGAT, which relies on a Shin Bet opinion that a senior Palestinian Authority official can move freely within the State of Israel without posing a security risk.