Israel, Bahrain reach agreement on mutual recognition of green passports

Israel and Bahrain have reached an agreement on mutual recognition of each nation's coronavirus vaccine certificates. The move will allow citizens of each country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the nations.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote on his Twitter account Thursday night: I want to thank my friend, Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani for his leadership that has resulted in the historic agreement between Israel and Bahrain to mutually recognize the green passport and corona vaccine certificate."

Israel and Bahrain signed a normalization agreement last year as part of the Abraham Accords