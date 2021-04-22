ZAKA founder's letter: A pile of plots and lies

A printed letter was found in the house of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, which the former chairman of the ZAKA left behind in preparation for his attempted suicide Thursday.

In the letter, Meshi-Zahav did not express remorse for acts he claimed he did not commit. "We live in a cruel world, more cruel than the animal world," he wrote, according to Channel 13 News.

"I have not died yet and obituaries are already being published about me. You have brought a pile of lies, plots and inventions, practically delusional. Pedophile, necrophile, the only thing missing is cannibal," Meshi-Zahav wrote.

Meshi-Zahav's attorney, Ephraim Damari said: “Apparently my meeting with him, last night, was the last meeting with him before the suicide attempt,” he said, “We talked about legal matters, there were no signs. He was angry and hurt about all the lies and rumors. I sat in front of him and asked him about all the evidence and I repeat - it never happened. At the moment, we mainly wish him well."

According to Damari, Meshi-Zahav wanted to come and be questioned by the police even before the police called him in for questioning: "There is no reason for him to go into custody because everything is false. He has not been summoned yet. What does he have to regret? He has not done anything in the past."

Meanwhile, the National Fraud Investigation Unit of the Israel Police, which is conducting the investigation into the case of ZAKA founder Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was intending to arrest Meshi-Zahav at the beginning of next week.

Channel 13 News reported that observers were placed around Meshi-Zahav's house yesterday as part of the preparations for the arrest.

The decision to make the arrest was made after complaints were filed against him which do not face a statute of limitation.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced tonight that there has been no change in the condition of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, who remains in critical condition after attempting suicide this morning.