Police officer injured by rioters in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem District Police, Border Police and many reinforcements are preparing for the protest march that is expected to take place this evening (Thursday) from Safra Square to the Damascus Gate in the capital.

The forces, visible and undercover, were deployed in the protest area and other places in the city and will work to maintain order and prevent incidents of violence.

Even before the march began, police forces broke up riots near the Damascus Gate, during which Arabs throw stones and bottles at police officers.. One officer was injured when he was struck by a stone thrown by an Arab rioter.

At the same time, the police continue to investigate the recent incidents of violence, some of which were even published on social networks, including incidents of disturbances, causing damage, and riots for which 79 suspects have been arrested so far. The detention of 64 suspects have been extended for further investigation.

A prosecutor's statement was filed today against two suspects in preparation for an indictment to be filed in the coming days by the State Attorney's Office.

The police said: "We will allow every person the right to protest and freedom of expression in accordance with the law, but we will act with zero tolerance towards any manifestation of violence, disturbance and violation of public safety."