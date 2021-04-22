First agreement between Bennett-Lapid-Liberman

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman agreed that if a unity government is formed, all religious and state issues will be determined in accordance with the spirit of the Tzohar rabbinical organization, Channel 12 News reported.

The practical implication of such an agreement is that if Moshe Nissim's outline for conversion, which was opposed by the haredi parties and Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich, will be approved, and the Chief Rabbinate's monopoly over kashrut will be dismantled and two Zionist chief rabbis will be appointed.

At the same time, there reportedly remain disagreements within the anti-Netanyahu camp over the distribution of portfolios in a government which would replace Prime Minister Netanyahu. Lapid prefers a 'leaner' government with fewer ministers altogether, while Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar would like to receive multiple ministries for their parties so that they can have a larger impact.

Bennett's demand is difficult for the left-wing parties, especially given his other demand to be prime minister. Sources on the right explain that they will not be able to give up their grip on the centers of influence and estimate that anything which is not agreed upon in the coming week will not be agreed upon at all..