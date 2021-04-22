Jewish Oregon politician victim of neo-Nazi hate campaign

A Jewish Oregon politician who is a gun control advocate became the target of a neo-Nazi pamphlet campaign this week she described as a “hateful anti-Semitic attack.”

“Like so many people who experience intimidation & hate, I will not back down on my determination to call out these acts or my efforts to work towards policies that keep us all safe,” Democratic Oregon Rep. Rachel Prusak said in a tweet.

She said in a statement that on Wednesday she was notified of several flyers featuring anti-Semitic stereotypes and Holocaust imagery posted in Clackamas County that were targeting her.

“The hate symbols displayed were used to attack my identity while also attacking my commitment to pass gun safety legislation that will save the lives of Oregonians throughout the state,” she said.

Prusak contacted law enforcement and wants those responsible to be held accountable.

“While I was the specific target of these anti-Semitic attacks, these types of acts affect not just me, but the entire Jewish community in our state. This past year alone, we’ve seen several incidents of neo-Nazi hate, even within Oregon’s capitol.”

Prusak added that she would not back down from “intimidation and hate” was determined to continue to work on legislation that improved the safety of Oregonians.

“I am a victim of gun violence. I know the trauma victims of gun violence face and I will not be intimidated from passing legislation on gun safety. That is the work out constituents sent us here to do."