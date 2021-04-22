

Ambassador Erdan: 'You would not see yourselves bound by any agreement if you faced an existential threat' Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN addresses Security Council, accuses UN of not acting to stop Iran's threats to Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

no credit Ambassador Erdan Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan addressed the United Nations Security Council’s quarterly debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question,” on Thursday, as negotiations with Iran in Vienna continue.



In his remarks, Ambassador Erdan referred to the ongoing talks about returning to the Iranian nuclear agreement and to the forthcoming election in the Palestinian Authority, as well as other recent events in the region.



“Iran's relentless attempts to acquire military nuclear capabilities, its terrorist proxies that continue to destabilize the region and its grave human rights violations remain the most substantial threat to peace and security in the Middle East," Ambassador Erdan stated. “Yet, this council does not take the steps necessary to stop Iran. It continues to ignore the most pressing matter in the Middle East and instead, wastes these debates recycling useless discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite the fact that the Abraham Accords have clearly proven this is not the issue – Iran is."



Ambassador Erdan added: “If the council wants to play a conducive role in bringing stability to the region, it must not cling on to approaches that have failed time and again because of the Palestinian's rejectionism.”



Ambassador Erdan stressed that returning to the Iran nuclear agreement would be a serious mistake, saying, “just like in 2015, the fanatical Ayatollahs will use sanction relief to fund their terrorist activities and continue to secretly develop their military nuclear program. All they will have to do is wait for the agreement to expire by 2030. Then, they will have international legitimacy to have thousands of advanced centrifuges enriching uranium and their breakout time will be almost down to zero, as President Obama himself admitted."



“For Israel, Iran poses an existential threat," he continued. That is why we will not see ourselves bound by any agreement that does not fully address the threat against the existence of the State of Israel. And every one of you would do the same if you were in our shoes, particularly in light of the Holocaust.



Ambassador Erdan also discussed the forthcoming elections in the Palestinian Authority.



“The fact that Hamas is being allowed to run in the upcoming elections and is predicted to increase its power should be worrying for this body. It should be worrying for everyone,” he said. “I hope that you will at least address how this institution will be able to continue to work with the Palestinian Authority if Hamas increases its power in the upcoming elections and becomes an official part of the Palestinian Authority.”



“As then Senator Biden mentioned in his remarks on the Palestinian Anti-Terrorism act in 2006, the political rise of Hamas presents a challenge. Hamas does not even come close to meeting the Quartet’s three requirements. This is the most important issue to address in regards to the conflict. Not recycled old false accusations,” Ambassador Erdan concluded.



top