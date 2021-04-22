Watch: Tear gas used in Ponevezh Yeshiva brawl

More violence at the Ponevezh Yeshiva: Students from the 'haters' faction used tear gas against students from the 'terrorist' faction' during afternoon prayers in the Beit Midrash.

Police were summoned to the scene to break up the brawl and removed all students from the Beit Midrash.

The fight was the latest in a longstanding dispute between the two factions over control of the yeshiva and the division of its territory. The supporters of Rabbi Shmuel Markovitz on the one hand, nicknamed the "haters," and Rabbi Eliezer Kahaneman's rival camp, called the "terrorists" have long been at loggerheads and tensions frequently lead to violence.

On Tuesday, Rabbi Aryeh Kahaneman, the son of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Eliezer Kahaneman, was beaten by students from the rival faction and taken to Tel Hashomer hospital.