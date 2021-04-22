Trump to meet with Andrew Giuliani as he prepares NY gubernatorial bid

Former Trump Administration staffer Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney, will meet with the former president next week at Mar-a-Lago as he organizes the launch of his campaign for governor of New York.

"I will be down there next week for a two to three-day swing where we'll be meeting with donors, interviewing potential staff and speaking to the former President,” said Giuliani in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Giuliani has spoken to Trump three times since his plan to run for governor was announced at the beginning of the month.

"From a self-interest standpoint, I want the President to be as involved as he wants to be, but I would still advise him to keep his powder dry and not make a decision on who to support until we get to the fall or next winter," he said.

The support of the former president is seen as an important step to securing the Republican nomination. The field is already heating up and it is uncertain who Trump will back. Trump’s longtime supporter and friend Rep. Lee Zeldin has already announced his candidacy.

Zeldin, who is one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress, met with Trump before announcing his candidacy on April 8. Trump is rumored to be likely to support the four-term member of Congress in the primary.

Giuliani’s game plan is to hire former Trump aides to populate his campaign team, especially people he worked with during his tenure at the Trump White House.