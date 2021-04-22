EU announces $1.8 billion comprehensive plan to combat anti-Semitism

The European Union (EU) will released a comprehensive action plan to combat anti-Semitism in 2021, EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas announced on Tuesday.

The $1.8 billion program will serve to “support fundamental rights across the bloc,” reported i24news.

The plan "will provide a comprehensive framework to complement and support member states’ effort on preventing and combating antisemitism, educating on Holocaust remembrance and fostering Jewish life in Europe," said Schinas, according to the Euractiv media outlet.

The program was announced at the EU High-Level Conference on Protection against Racial Discrimination and Related Intolerance, hosted by by the Portuguese EU presidency.

With the COVID pandemic coinciding with a sharp uptick in anti-Semitic incidents across the EU over the last year, including in Germany and the Netherlands, the EU program will receive approximately double the previous $800 million allocated for combating Jew hatred across the bloc, becoming the “biggest ever program supporting fundamental rights inside the EU."

“For the next seven years, we will have a new set of standing Citizens Equality Rights and Values program, which will seek to protect and promote open rights-based, democratic, equal and inclusive societies based on the rule of law,” Schinas was quoted as saying.