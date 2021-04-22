Left praises postponement of KKL vote on land acquisition in Judea and Samaria

MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) on Thursday afternoon praised what he defined as "the success of the struggle to acquire land in Judea and Samaria by the KKL."

"The decision of the chairman of the KKL to postpone the meeting to approve the policy of purchasing land in Judea and Samaria is a proper step. KKL must act on the basis of broad agreement and this requires concessions on the part of all the forces around the table," Kariv said.

According to him, "the Labor party will continue to act to preserve the existing policy according to which land is purchased only in the sovereign territories of the State of Israel."

Peace Now said, "Now a large and significant camp in Israel and abroad opposing the KKL's activity in the territories has arisen. We will not allow settler activists jeopardize the Zionist vision and turn the KKL into a settler fund."

"The purchase of land in the territories to expand settlements and promote the de facto annexation of millions of Palestinians will end the possibility of a Jewish and democratic state here. We will continue to fight with our camp partners until this destructive activity ceases," the group added.

Sources in KKL told Arutz Sheva that following appeals from directorate members, a number of organizations, and some of the KKL's bureaus around the world, which sought to delve deeper into the policy and fundamentally examine their position, the organization's chairman, Avraham Duvdevani, decided to heed the requests and postpone the directorate meeting and vote scheduled for today.