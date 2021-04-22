Sharks spotted at Israel's beaches: 'Stay out of the water'
As temperatures skyrocket in Israel, and Mediterranean sharks flock to shallow waters, experts advise staying away from the creatures.
Shark (illustrative)
Credit: Thinkstock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYSharks spotted at Israel's beaches: 'Stay out of the water'
Sharks spotted at Israel's beaches: 'Stay out of the water'
As temperatures skyrocket in Israel, and Mediterranean sharks flock to shallow waters, experts advise staying away from the creatures.
Shark (illustrative)
Credit: Thinkstock
top