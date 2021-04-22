Dep. Min. Meir Porush: 'I have no complaints against Bezalel Smotrich'

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) said Thursday morning that he has no complaints against the Religious Zionism party and its leader MK Bezalel Smotrich for refusing to join a government supported by the United Arab List (Ra'am).

"I have no complaints against Smotrich," he told Kol Hai Radio. "This was a commitment to his voters during the elections. I don't see how it is feasible that a government supported by the Arabs will last."

Regarding the possibility that a leftist government would be formed in another few weeks, Porush said: "I don't see [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid, [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett, and [New Hope Chairman MK Gideon] Sa'ar forming a government so fast. But even if they do form one, we have no problem sitting and fighting in the opposition. We're ready to take it."

When asked about the Lag Ba'omer holiday next week, Porush said that he expects a clear official document which will clarify that there will be no limit on the number of people allowed to visit Meron this year.

"I will not feel that the issue of Meron is settled until we see things written down," he said. "I told Prime Minister Netanyahu that the story of Uman and Purim in Jerusalem harmed us in the elections and that we will absolutely not allow them to hurt Meron."