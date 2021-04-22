Gantz presents veteran rehabilitation reform: 'Respect, not skepticism'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Thursday presented the "One Soul" plan for reform in the rehabilitation of disabled IDF veterans, which he undertook to formulate following the severe incident in which 26-year-old veteran Itzik Saidian set himself on fire in front of the offices of the Rehabilitation Division.

At the beginning of his speech, Gantz said that the plan would be approved next week in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu. "We have a moral and historic obligation to make the change."

Gantz gave the instruction: "I have instructed that no employee of the Ministry of Defense should delve into the past of any soldier. Any regulation dealing with this will be repealed. The leading value will cease to be skepticism and will begin to be respect."

Gantz presented the plan together with the chairman of the IDF Disabled People's Organization, Idan Klaiman, Minister Michael Bitton, and Ziv Shilon.

The proposal will be submitted for discussion and approval by the government. It appears there will be an agreement between the IDF Disabled Veteran's Organization and the Ministry of Defense on a change in the treatment and compensation of disabled IDF veterans who have been wounded in battle and of their families. The reform planwill be based on the conclusions of the Ben Reuven Committee.