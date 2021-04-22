Rabbi Yuval Cherlow: 'Don't air inquiry on Yehuda Meshi-Zahav'

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, the dean of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva and head of the Tzohar organization's ethics center, called on Channel 12 not to publish the inquiry on Yehuda Meshi-Zahav which had been scheduled to air Thursday night.

"Inquiries about injustices are an essential activity which is intended to encourage society's ethical path," Rabbi Cherlow said.

He added: "The airing of the Uvda article this evening, while the person the inquiry is about is fighting for his life, will be an unethical an insensitive step, and therefore it must not be broadcast."

Meshi-Zahav, founder and former chairman of the ZAKA organization, attempted to commit suicide on Thursday morning, ahead of the scheduled broadcast. He was found by his son, who called emergency responders to the scene.

Following extensive resuscitation efforts, Meshi-Zahav's condition was somewhat stabilized and he was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was brought to the trauma center at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, after several attempts at resuscitating him."

"Staff at Shaare Zedek conducted an initial examination and his condition was declared critical, with signs of some stabilization in his condition. He has been sent for continued examinations."

Shaare Zedek Director-General Professor Ofer Merin told media that Meshi-Zahav is "unconscious and on a respirator, with signs of life."