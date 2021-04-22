Health Ministry: Less than 100 coronavirus patients on ventilators

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning announced that 111 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday.

The new cases represent 0.2% of the 47,085 test results received. At the same time, the new infection coefficient was placed at 0.75, well below the 1.0 R reproduction rate marking the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Israel has seen 837,566 coronavirus cases and 6,346 deaths from the virus, including one death on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, the country has 2,054 active cases, including 264 who are hospitalized and eight who are in coronavirus hotels.

Thursday's data also showed that 166 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 103 of them in critical condition and 98 on ventilators.

So far, 5,369,196 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 4,998,500 of whom have received the second dose as well.