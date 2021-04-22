Naftali Bennett: French court's decision not to try Arab murderer 'pitiful'

MK Naftali Bennett, who chairs the Yamina party, responded to the decision in France not to try the murderer of Sarah Halimi.

"The mind and heart refuse to understand the French court's pitiful decision not to try the murderer of Sarah Halimi," Bennett said in a statement.

"Sarah, a 65-year-old woman, was murdered by a vile person because she was a Jew. The decision not to try her murderer is a horrible message to the fight against anti-Semitism, in Europe and around the world.

"I call on our friends in France to wake up and do true justice with lowlifes who murder Jews."

Earlier this month, the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld rulings by lower tribunals that Kobili Traore cannot stand trial in the 2017 killing of Sarah Halimi because he was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

Traore broke into the third-story apartment of Halimi, a physician and educator in her 60s, shouted about Allah, called her a demon and pummeled Halimi. The intruder then threw Halimi out the window.

Traore then shouted out the window, “A lady has fallen out the window,” and fled the scene, witnesses said. Police caught him nearby.