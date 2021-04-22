Biden offers tax credits to businesses giving paid time off to get COVID-19 shot

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced tax credits for certain businesses that give paid time off to employees to get COVID-19 shots, Reuters reported.

“I’m calling on every employer, large and small, in every state to give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” he said.

According to the report, businesses with less that 500 employees can get tax credits of up to 511 dollars a day for giving workers as much as 80 hours of paid time off “to get their shots or recover from any side effects.”

The credits were authorized under the Democratic-backed COVID-19 relief legislation and are available through September, the report added.

So far, nearly one-third of American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and approximately half have received at least one dose of the vaccine.