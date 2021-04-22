One person injured in brawl between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem

Police forces were called to Hillel Street in central Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, following a brawl that erupted between two groups of young people who were using sticks and other objects.

A young man was lightly injured during the brawl and was taken for medical treatment at the hospital.

Police and Border Police officers who arrived at the scene arrested four people for questioning, and restored order at the scene.

Earlier, a group of Arabs arrived at the Train Track Park (Park HaMesila) in Jerusalem and ripped Israeli flags from vehicles. Police officers who arrived at the scene located and arrested four suspects, all minors as young as 15 who are residents of eastern Jerusalem, and they were taken for questioning by the police.

In recent months, the phenomenon of Arabs harassing or attacking Jews has intensified. In some instances, these incidents are shared on social media, and especially on TikTok.

One of the cases that recently made headlines was the incident in which an Arab resident of Jerusalem slapped a young haredi Jew and shared the footage to TikTok. That same night, the police arrested the Arab resident of Beit Hanina who shared the video, and a few days later they placed their hands on the Arab who was documented in the video while attacking the yeshiva student.

The Israel Police stated, "As soon as the police are informed of an incident of violence, be it a part of a complaint or in the exposure of a video on social networks, the police open an investigation using the best means and capabilities available to locate the suspects involved in the act. In the last week alone, the police acted and brought about the arrest of suspects involved in acts of violence against passers-by and they were transferred for interrogation with the intention of prosecuting them."

"The Israel Police will continue to work to prevent and treat violence in all its forms, whether they are published in the various social networks and in general," said the Israel Police.