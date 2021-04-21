Drunk driver crashes into Jewish cemetery in the UK, damages nine headstones

A drunk driver crashed into a Jewish cemetery in southern England on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to nine headstones.

In the early hours of the morning, a red Renault Clio driven by an 18-year old man hit a curb, landing inside Bushey Jewish Cemetery. Damage to the headstones was described as “distressing,” according to the Jewish Chronicle.

The United Synagogue estimated that the cemetery suffered approximately £15,000 ($21,000) in damages.

Melvyn Hartog, United Synagogue head of burial, told the Jewish Chronicle he was in contact with local police.



“Each grave is the final resting place of one of our members and we have begun alerting relatives. We will work closely with them to ensure that the graves of their loved ones are repaired promptly,” he said. “This is a shocking incident and we are supporting the families affected.”

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for any witnesses to contact them.