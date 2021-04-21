Labor to JNF: Don't buy land in Judea and Samaria

Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli and MK Gilad Kariv sent a letter today on behalf of their party to the Jewish National Fund urging the organization not to purchase land in Judea and Samaria.

In the urgent letter, the Labor Party calls on the chairman of the JNF, Avraham Duvdevani, to withdraw the proposal that was tabled by the board of directors, which will convene tomorrow, on the policy of purchasing land in Judea and Samaria.

Michaeli said that the move of the JNF board to approve the purchase of land in Judea and Samaria is destructive and constitutes a serious move away of the organization's goals. "The Labor Party, which has always worked in cooperation with the JNF, as with the other Zionist institutions, demands that the proposal be withdrawn so as not to damage the trust of the people of Israel in the Jewish National Fund."

MK Gilad Kariv, who served until his election to the Knesset as a member of the World Zionist Organization, added that "the right-wing leadership in the JNF is carrying out an underhanded act that will severely damage the foundation's position in the Jewish world and could jeopardize Israel's political and diplomatic interests. The attempt to turn the Jewish National Fund into another arm of the settlement expansion project stands in stark contrast to the JNF memorandum and to the designation of the national institutions as a meeting place for all Zionist movements and organizations. "

"We call on the Zionist organizations represented on the board, such as NAMAT, Bnei Brit, WIZO and Maccabi Global, not to give in to this dangerous move," he said.