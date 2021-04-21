J Street Israel: We are against reducing aid to Israel

J Street Israel Executive Director Nadav Tamir reiterated his organization's opposition to reducing or conditioning US aid to Israel after several US Senators called for such a move at J Street's annual conference yesterday.

"Our position is against limiting and reducing aid to Israel, but the United States must act as it does vis a vis other countries and make certain that the aid is indeed going where it is intended," Tamir said in an interview with 103FM.

Tamir's comments follow calls by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to reduce aid to Israel at J Street's 2021 National Conference.

"If we're serious about arresting settlement expansion and helping move he parties toward a two-state solution, then it would be irresponsible not to consider all of the tools we have at our disposal. One of those is restricting military aid from being used in the occupied territories," said Warren, according to Haaretz.

"By continuing to provide military aid without restriction, we provide no incentive for Israel to adjust course," Warren added. "In addition to destroying Palestinian lives and livelihoods, the continued de facto annexation of the West Bank is one of the greatest long term impediments to the two-state solution," she stated.

Sanders agreed, stating: "I strongly believe that we must also be willing to bring real pressure to bear, including restricting US aid, in response to moves by either side that undermine the chances for peace."

"The truth is that the United States gives an enormous amount of military aid to Israel. It also provides some humanitarian and economic aid to the Palestinians. It is totally appropriate for the United States to say what that aid may and may not be used for," he added.

"In terms of aid to Israel, in my view, the American people do not want to see that money being used to support policies that violate human rights and that treat the Palestinian people as second class human beings," asserted Sanders.

"When we talk about restricting aid, it’s important to note that this isn’t about singling out any one country. It’s about acting in an even-handed way in the region, and making sure that American aid works to advance American values, not undermine them," he added.