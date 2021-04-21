South Korean president blasts Trump on negotiations with the North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an interview published Wednesday in the New York Times blasted former President Donald Trump for his diplomatic strategy towards the North, as well as his inability to reach a deal on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Moon described Trump’s approach to North Korea as “beat(ing) around the bush.” He said the former President “failed to pull it through.”

Moon brokered two summits between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019. The second summit saw Trump leaving without a deal in place. Trump went on to hold a historic meeting with Kim in 2019 at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, where he stepped across the demilitarization line, becoming the first US president to enter the "Hermit Kingdom."

While Trump remained optimistic in his statements despite the failure of the talks, Moon said the former president's negotiating style “...lacked reasonable and rational calculation.”

“I hope that Biden will go down as a historic president that [who will] achieve substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula,” concluded Moon.