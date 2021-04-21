Australian Jewish group denounces sale of Hitler items

A Western Australia auction house has been criticized for making available for sale multiple items supposedly owned by Adolph Hitler, according to the Australian Jewish News.

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an Australian Jewish advocacy organization, accused JB Military Antiques of “(trampling) on the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

“If Hitler was alive today, he would be thanking JB Military Antiques and applauding their lurid trade, delighted that his legacy is being mainstreamed and promoted in Australia,” said ADC chair Dvir Abramovich in a statement. “The extermination and dehumanization of millions should not have a tag price and be offered to the highest bidder.”

The items put on sale included a cigarette box, a decanter, a hair brush, a gravy boat and an ice bucket. Many of the items were listed as “exceptional and very rare.”

The auction is expected to run until Sunday morning.

The cigarette box and hairbrush are considered the most collectible items. Each has over 20 bids. The cigarette box has received a bid price of $12,500. Many of the items have Nazi insignias and Hitler’s initials engraved on them.

Abramovich described the sale as “perverse and twisted” and a “kick in the stomach” to Holocaust survivors. The ADC has launched a campaign to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in the country.

Abramovich called on JB Military Antiques to cancel the auction.

The company’s owner, Jamey Blewitt, told the Australian Jewish News that he would continue the sale and called the items “historical artifacts in their nature.”

He said the items “speak more about the educational legacy … as opposed to me or my auction house wanting to glorify or promote Nazism or the ideals and beliefs of Adolf Hitler.”

However, last year when the ADC had a similar issue with JB Military Antiques selling Nazi memorabilia, the auction house posted a photo of Abramovich next to Hitler on its Facebook page.