Likud coalition talks with Yamina reach impasse

Coalition talks between the Likud and the Yamina party hit an impasse Wednesday, with the Likud accusing Yamina chief Naftali Bennett of making excessive demands.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Likud also said Bennett was preparing to lead a left-wing government supported by Yesh Atid, Labor, Meretz, and the Joint Arab List.

“Out of unbridled ambition to be prime minister at any price – with just seven seats – is prepared to empower the Left with a coalition of 50 MKs from the Left and the Join Arab List.”

“Bennett is doing this against the will of the voters who gave 65 seats for a completely right-wing government, and against his explicit promise not to sit under Lapid and the Left, and despite the fact that a prime minister can’t govern with seven seats. ‘That’s not democratic and that’s not moral.’”

“A paralyzed left-wing government led by Bennett will collapse after a few months and lead to fifth elections. It won’t be able to last even a day of real international pressure against the settlements or IDF soldiers or the dangerous race towards a deal with Iran. It won’t be able to push even a single right-wing reform.”

Along with its attacks on Yamina, the Likud demanded that Bennett publicly commit to backing direct elections for the premiership and to end all negotiations with Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid.