New documentary on French Nazi hunters Serge and Beate Klarsfeld

Two of the world’s most famous Nazi hunters, Serge and Beate Klarsfeld, are getting the documentary treatment.

Alexander Nanau, a Romanian filmmaker whose documentary “Collective” is up for both best documentary and best foreign film at this year’s Oscars on Sunday, will executive produce a film about the Klarsfelds, who have exposed Nazis around the world for decades.

“It has been a huge privilege to have gained the trust and cooperation of Beate and Serge to document their extraordinary lives both past and present,” co-director Mike Lerner said in a statement Monday to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lerner’s 2011 documentary “Hell and Back Again” about a soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder was nominated for an Oscar in 2012.

The Klarsfelds have brought several prominent Nazis and French Vichy collaborators to justice, including the infamous Gestapo officer Klaus Barbie.