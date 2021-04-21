Jerusalem's new road endangers lives

Residents of Jerusalem's Ramat Beit Hakerem neighborhood and employees of Shaare Zedek Medical Center are fuming over road construction which endangers lives every day and which has turned traveling on it into a life-and-death risk.

The road was reconstructed due to the Road 16 project connecting the Moza Interchange with Jerusalem's western neighborhoods. The project is expected to reach completion in approximately two years.

In a Facebook group for residents of the Ramat Beit Hakerem neighborhood, one Jerusalem resident wrote: "Every morning my husband and I wake up to the sound of screeching followed by a loud boom. Every day I see from my window at least three traffic accidents, because of the super-sharp turns. This morning my husband turned to the police officers at the scene in order to find out if there is something that can be done to prevent the accidents. The officers told him that every day, on the same bend in the road, there are five accidents. We turned to the mayor in the hopes that he will do something with that."

Another resident wrote: "Travel carefully and stay away from the leftmost lane on the way down from the neighborhood. Keep to the right lane, because all the accidents happen on the way up to the neighborhood, and they fly to the right-hand lane on the other side of the road down."

A third resident wrote: "This morning I turned again (for the second time) to the municipality and I warned about the safety risk. I was told that the problem is known and being taken care of, but every minute there poses a risk to life. I suggest that everyone in their free time turn to the municipality, in order to speed things up. The most problematic spot is from the direction of Givat Mordechai towards Shaare Zedek. The turn to the right is very sharp, and I am also always hearing emergency brakes screech."

The Jerusalem municipality responded: "The responsibility falls on the Shapir company, which is executing the project."

Israel Police has not yet responded to the article.