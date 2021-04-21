Iranian official: We have already resumed enrichment activities at Natanz

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, announced on Tuesday that Iran has resumed its uranium enrichment activities at the Natanz nuclear plant after an explosion there last week.

Iran’s IRNA news agency quoted Salehi as having told members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament that power cables have already been connected to the grid in Natanz and enrichment activities are underway.

Salehi reportedly stressed that the cables damaged in the incident were speedily replaced and noted that the main power supply to the Natanz enrichment facility were now connected to the grid.

Salehi had said several centrifuge chains were reactivated in the same area where the power was damaged.

He also told the lawmakers that the “enemy's” attempt to stop uranium enrichment in Iran had failed, adding that according to a law passed by Iranian lawmakers, Iran started 60% enrichment to provide for domestic needs and prove the country's capabilities in this area as well.

Salehi further said that Iran's enemies, including the Zionist regime, have made repeated attempts to sabotage Iran's nuclear program but they all were all detected and foiled.

Last week, an Iranian official blamed "sabotage" for the disruption of the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran’s top nuclear official condemned the attack on the Natanz plant as an act of “nuclear terrorism”, and hinted that Iran may retaliate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the incident and promised revenge.

Two intelligence officials told The New York Times following the explosion that it could take at least nine months to restore Natanz’s production, since the explosion had dealt a severe blow to Iran’s ability to enrich uranium. They also claimed there had been an "Israeli role" in the incident.