Head of Arab-Israeli party: Netanyahu can't be trusted

Mohammad Drawsha, head of the Ma'an party that failed to pass the voting threshold in the March, 2021 election, criticized Arab leaders for their willingness to side with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with the Panorama Arab-language daily, Dravasha said that, "anyone who thinks Netanyahu will implement a political solution for Israeli Arabs is wrong."

Dravasha claimed Netanyahu "does not only happen to be prisoner to extremist religious Zionism, but also supports the radical right and racism, and has kept it going for decades."

"Netanyahu knows how to use, exploit and abandon any political partner, and can't be trusted due to his treachery towards anyone loyal to him, so you have to be politically naïve to trust him," Dravasha went on to say.

Dravasha's remarks were apparently aimed at United Arab List (Ra'am) party leader Mansour Abbas, who's reportedly been willing to support a Netanyahu-led coalition from the outside.